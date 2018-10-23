Florida Gov Rick Scott Calls Out Senate Opponent Bill Nelson For Caring More About Himself Than Hurricane Victims

Florida Republican Senate candidate Gov. Rick Scott criticized his Democratic opponent Sen. Bill Nelson on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday and said Nelson cares more about himself than victims of Hurricane Michael.

Scott envisioned his own mother being caught up in a storm and said it motivates him to help Floridians before he returns to the campaign trail. (RELATED: Florida Gov Rick Scott Accuses Senate Opponent Bill Nelson Of Being A Pelosi ‘Puppet’ Who Kills Jobs)

“The way I think about it is … I grew up in a very poor family in the Midwest. I remember my mom, a single mom, what would she want if this happened where she was living, if a tornado came through, and that’s what I think about,” Scott said.

“I think about all those families, and so I wanted to make sure they have food and water, a tarp to, you know, cover their house. They get FEMA benefits. They get back to work. Get their companies open. That’s what I think about.”

Scott also said Nelson took multiple photo ops before returning to his campaign and said he only cares about himself.

WATCH:

“My opponent is just fascinating. He said he did a couple photo ops right after it happened and he said, ‘Oh there’s nothing else I can do. I’m going to go back and campaign. If you need me, just give me a call.’ It’s FEMA. It’s a federal response organization. He could be helpful with that.”

“Bill Nelson is worried about one person’s job — his job,” Scott added. “So I’m going to keep doing this.”

Scott predicted he’ll defeat Nelson in November because he cares more about Floridians and has the track record to prove it.

“We will win for this reason. It’s going to be who cares about you — it’s going to be, do you want to elect somebody like Senator Nelson who’s been in office for 42 years and done nothing? Or do you want to elect somebody like Rick Scott who will show up and do his job?” Scott said.

“We’ve added 1.6 million jobs since I got elected. Do you care about education? Record education funding. Do you care about the environment? Record environmental funding. Senator Nelson has done nothing for the environment other than run an ad.”

