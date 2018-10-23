Shocking Video Shows Possessed Escalator Going HAYWIRE. Serious Injuries Reported [VIDEO]

Jena Greene | Reporter

A video of a failing escalator in downtown Rome, Italy is going viral after it was shared to Twitter Tuesday night.

It happened at the Piazza Repubblica metro station, near Termini, which is Rome’s travel hub. The escalator was filled with many Russian soccer fans who were there for the Champions League soccer game between CSKA Moscow and Roma FC. (RELATED: Soccer Fan Offers Explanation For His Bizarre World Cup Behavior)

Watch the video, which already has more than 3 million views below:

“The scene that we found was people piled up at the bottom of the escalator,” Rome provincial fire chief Giampietro Boscaino said, per The Washington Post. “People one on the top of the other looking for help. They had various injuries caused by the escalator that was twisted, therefore serious injuries.”

An estimated 20 people have been injured, according to The Independent. Seven are thought to be in critical condition.

Follow Jena on Twitter.

Tags : rome russia viral video
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller