President Trump Uses Obama Video To Make His Case Against The Caravan

President Trump tweeted a video Tuesday evening of then-Senator Barack Obama condemning illegal immigration while adding that the United States cannot let unvetted people enter the country.

I agree with President Obama 100%! pic.twitter.com/PI3aW1Zh5Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2018



In the video, which dates back to 2005, Obama said, “We are a generous and welcoming people here in the United States but those that enter the country illegally and those that employ them disrespect the rule of law and they are showing disregard for those who are following the law.” (RELATED: Pence: ‘Inconceivable’ Middle Easterners Not Part Of Caravan)

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country,” he added.

The president’s tweet comes as thousands of people are marching from Central America through Mexico with their end goal being the United States. (RELATED: DHS: More Than A Half Million People Tried To Illegally Cross The Southwest Border In FY2018)

Follow Mike on Twitter.