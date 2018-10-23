This Montage Of Urban Meyer Looking Sad Is Gold For College Football Fans Everywhere

One YouTube user put together an outstanding compilation of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer looking sad as Purdue ran his squad off the field.

“Boiled Sports” shared the video, and it is must-watch content. I don’t care who you cheer for or who you hate. This is just classic college football trolling. Give it a watch below.

You know what that’s a video of? That’s a video of a man with a broken soul. That’s the video of a man who had the second-ranked team in the country and got destroyed by Purdue. Purdue! (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number TwoMight Have Your Head Spinning)

I’d almost feel bad for him, but it’s Urban Meyer. It’s really hard to feel bad for Meyer in just about any situation or circumstance. I just don’t think I can bring myself to do it.

Look, I bought into the OSU hype just like everybody else did. I thought they’d massacre Purdue. I thought it would be over by halftime. Clearly, I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Oh well. At least we got this hilarious montage. That should be enough to keep us all warm as the dark days of winter will soon come down on us.

