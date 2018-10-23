Watters And Williams Get Heated Debating The Migrant Caravan

“The Five” hosts Juan Williams and Jesse Watters got into a very heated exchange on Tuesday evening discussing how the government should handle the migrant caravan heading to the United States.

WATCH:

“We disagree, obviously. I feel so passionately about it. This is lowball politics. Something inside, so important. The humanitarian crisis predates this. People should think of it in those terms, because I think the conservatives historically have been empathetic, compassionate people, not like what this president is doing,” Williams said.

“Juan, I have to address some of the things you just said. Sara Carter, one of your colleagues here at Fox News, went down there. Actually you’re not there. She’s down there. She’s a colleague. Spoke to Guatemalan intelligence and interview people in the caravan and is confirmed there is MS-13 affiliated gang members among the caravan,” Watters stated. (RELATED: Train Of Central American Migrants Swells In Number Despite Warnings From Trump)

“If you are going to sit there and call your colleague a liar while you are sitting on your tush in a nice air-conditioned studio in Manhattan, I really think that’s unbecoming,” Watters continued. “Second of all, you have not said — what are you going to do but the caravan, Juan? You have no plans to do anything about it. Have you had anything to add of substance to what to do with this 7,000 strong migration coming north? What are you going to do?”

“Why don’t they fix the immigration system that is so badly broken in our country,” Williams shot back. “This is lowball politics and you are on message for President Trump, although today he said he has no proof.”

Thousands of people are marching from Central America through Mexico with their end goal being the United States. (RELATED: DHS: More Than A Half Million People Tried To Illegally Cross The Southwest Border In FY2018)

Greg Gutfeld then chimed in, “According to Juan’s logic, Mexico is also racist because they are trying to limit the immigration as well. They’re sending troops to their border.”

