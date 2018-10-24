Unidentified ‘Device’ Sent To Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office Was A Letter And Flash Drive

An hour after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on live television that a “device” mailed to his Manhattan office was “being handled,” police declared his office safe Wednesday because the package was only a letter and a USB flash drive.

“The earlier suspicious package at Governor Cuomo’s office in midtown has been cleared by NYPD personnel. It was unrelated. And there was no device of any kind,” New York City Police Department spokesperson J. Peter Donald wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

The earlier suspicious package at Governor Cuomo’s office in midtown has been cleared by NYPD personnel. It was unrelated. And there was no device of any kind — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) October 24, 2018

Cuomo, a Democrat, spoke about the package on television while at a press conference on the bombs mailed to CNN and national figures including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“A device has been sent to my office in Manhattan, which we were just informed about. And that device … has been identified and is being handled as we speak,” he said, according to Syracuse.com.

NYPD declared the package harmless “within and hour,” reported The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

“A preliminary investigation on the package at Governor Cuomo’s office shows it is computer files on the hate group, The Proud Boys, who recently appeared in New York,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said according to The Democrat & Chronicle. (RELATED: CNN Building Evacuated In The Middle Of Live Broadcast)

WATCH:

JUST IN: New York Gov. Cuomo: “A device has been sent to my office in Manhattan, which we were just informed about. And that device … has been identified and is being handled as we speak.”pic.twitter.com/BsJwrISqEx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 24, 2018

Cuomo’s announcement came days after an “explosive device” was mailed to the home of billionaire George Soros Monday. “Potential explosive devices” were sent to addresses for the Clintons, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, CNN’s building in New York City and Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to evie@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.