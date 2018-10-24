Border Patrol Union Chief’s Solution For Migrant Caravan Shows How Severe The Issue Really Is
WATCH:
The President of the National Border Patrol Council says we need the Military deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border now to prepare for the arrival of the Honduran migrant caravan that’s on it’s way to the U.S.
Brandon Judd, who has also served as a Border Patrol agent for over 20 years, says the Military’s support is needed for different reasons than people may think.
“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.
Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad