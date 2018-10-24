Celebs Blame Trump After Suspicious Packages Are Sent To Obamas, Clintons And CNN

Alyssa Milano, Bette Midler and other celebs said the “divisiveness being sowed by” President Donald Trump was to blame after suspicious packages were sent to the Obamas, Clintons and CNN.

“What’s happening is all the hate and divisiveness being sowed by the person in the White House and his surrogates is coming to a head and people are in mortal danger,” the 72-year-old actress tweeted Wednesday to her followers. “There will be blood on their hands.” (RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell, Celebs Continue to Slam Trump Following Executive Order To Keep Families Together On Border)

“I heard Mr Trump say these kinds of violent acts have no place in America. I want to believe him, and I pray that he can set aside his usual rhetoric and find it in his heart to protect and defend even those with whom he does not agree, for the sake of the country we all love,” she added in a second post.

“Words matter,” Milano tweeted to her millions of followers, along with clips of Trump speaking at rally’s from when he was running for president.

Donald Trump tells his cult followers protesters are paid for by Soros. Hillary Clinton should be locked up. John Brennan should lose his clearance. CNN is the enemy of the people. And blames Obama for everything. They’re lives were all threatened. You do the math. VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 24, 2018

Suspicious and/or actual explosive devices mailed to the Clintons and the Obamas. #JobsNotMobs, huh? At least they didn’t ask them to leave a restaurant or ask why they don’t believe sexual assault survivors. THAT would be worse. *insert side-eye emoji* — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 24, 2018

Trump got most of the blame, while others accused his “devotees” after “potential explosive devices” were sent to the home of Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.; Bill and Hillary Clinton in New York; and the Time Warner Building where CNN’s New York City bureau operates out of.

What do #GeorgeSoros @CNN #BillAndHillaryClinton & @BarackObama all have in common? All have been vilified by the occupant of 1600 Penn. He tells his devotees that they are enemies. He blames them for every wrong in America. Is anyone surprised that some nutjob targeted them? — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 24, 2018

Today a bomb was mailed to the Obamas, and to the Clintons, and to CNN, a few days ago one was sent to George Sorros. If the the left is ‘mob’ does that make the right terrorists? https://t.co/dGeXyB7aaG — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) October 24, 2018