Celebs Blame Trump After Suspicious Packages Are Sent To Obamas, Clintons And CNN

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Alyssa Milano, Bette Midler and other celebs said the “divisiveness being sowed by” President Donald Trump was to blame after suspicious packages were sent to the Obamas, Clintons and CNN.

“What’s happening is all the hate and divisiveness being sowed by the person in the White House and his surrogates is coming to a head and people are in mortal danger,” the 72-year-old actress tweeted Wednesday to her followers. “There will be blood on their hands.” (RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell, Celebs Continue to Slam Trump Following Executive Order To Keep Families Together On Border)

Bette Midler, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Musical for Hello, Dolly poses in the press room during the 2017 Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

“I heard Mr Trump say these kinds of violent acts have no place in America. I want to believe him, and I pray that he can set aside his usual rhetoric and find it in his heart to protect and defend even those with whom he does not agree, for the sake of the country we all love,” she added in a second post.

“Words matter,” Milano tweeted to her millions of followers, along with clips of Trump speaking at rally’s from when he was running for president.

Trump got most of the blame, while others accused his “devotees” after  “potential explosive devices” were sent to the home of Barack Obama in Washington, D.C.; Bill and Hillary Clinton in New York; and the Time Warner Building where CNN’s New York City bureau operates out of.

