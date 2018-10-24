NFL QB’s Future In Doubt Following Arrest. His Punishment Sounds Like It Could Be Severe

David Hookstead | Reporter

Chad Kelly’s days with the Denver Broncos could be numbered after he was arrested early Tuesday morning on a charge of 1st degree criminal trespass.

As I speculated yesterday, it wouldn’t shock me to see Kelly get booted to the curb considering there’s no financial obligation to the team. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, cutting the Ole Miss product is “on the table.” (RELATED: NFL QB Arrested For Bizarre Reason. He Could Be In A Ton Of Trouble)

Why do some athletes do such stupid things? As somebody mentioned to me yesterday, things were just starting to look up for the young quarterback and then he gets himself arrested after allegedly trespassing in somebody’s residence.

The craziest part is Kelly apparently had no alcohol in his system following a party he attended earlier in the evening. So, he hadn’t been drinking but somehow managed to allegedly find himself in a residence he didn’t belong in. How does that even happen?

This isn’t a moment where I take pride in potentially being right about a guy losing his job, but at this point, I’d be shocked if he didn’t. John Elway isn’t going to tolerate much of this garbage.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : chad kelly denver broncos national football league
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller