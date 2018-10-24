NFL QB’s Future In Doubt Following Arrest. His Punishment Sounds Like It Could Be Severe

Chad Kelly’s days with the Denver Broncos could be numbered after he was arrested early Tuesday morning on a charge of 1st degree criminal trespass.

As I speculated yesterday, it wouldn’t shock me to see Kelly get booted to the curb considering there’s no financial obligation to the team. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, cutting the Ole Miss product is “on the table.” (RELATED: NFL QB Arrested For Bizarre Reason. He Could Be In A Ton Of Trouble)

#Broncos GM John Elway met with QB Chad Kelly following his arrest, I’m told. Elway is extremely angry with the player (not the Western-themed party that Von Miller throws every year where many community members attend). All options — including release — on the table for Kelly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2018

Why do some athletes do such stupid things? As somebody mentioned to me yesterday, things were just starting to look up for the young quarterback and then he gets himself arrested after allegedly trespassing in somebody’s residence.

The craziest part is Kelly apparently had no alcohol in his system following a party he attended earlier in the evening. So, he hadn’t been drinking but somehow managed to allegedly find himself in a residence he didn’t belong in. How does that even happen?

The facts: -Party is an annual Von Miller party.

-Theme was “cowboy” not cocaine (TMZ wrong)

-Chad Kelly was at the party

-Kelly incident occurred a few blocks away.

-There is security video.

-Kelly was “mumbling and incoherent.”

-Kelly had no alchohol in his system per police. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 23, 2018

This isn’t a moment where I take pride in potentially being right about a guy losing his job, but at this point, I’d be shocked if he didn’t. John Elway isn’t going to tolerate much of this garbage.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter