Celebrate Ciara’s Birthday With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks [SLIDESHOW]

It’s Ciara’s birthday on Thursday.

In honor of the 33-year-old singer’s day, we searched the internet and found her most jaw-dropping looks on the stage and red carpet to date.

Born in Austin, Texas, Ciara Princess Harris, got her big break when she joined a girl group called Hear’Say which helped her fine-tune her song writing. Soon she would leave the group and find success on her own, with her debut album “Goodies” in 20o4, which helped her get into the Billboards Hot 100 Chart, with hits like “Goodies,” “1,2, Step” and “Oh.” (RELATED: Russell Wilson And Ciara Moved Wedding Due To NC Bathroom Law)

Since that time, she’s scored a number one album and earned eight Billboard Hot 100 top-ten singles. Not to mention, several BET Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and one Grammy award.

During her career, she has also appeared on the big screen starting in 2006 with her debut in “All You’ve Got,” followed by “Mama, I Want To Sing” in 2012 and “That’s My Boy” the same year.

Married to Seattle Seahawks star, Russell Wilson, she and her husband celebrated the birth of their daughter in April of last year. She also has a son with rapper Future from a past relationship.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine for its October issue, the “Level Up” hitmaker shared that no success in her career will compare to being a wife and mom.

“I think my greatest accomplishment 10 years from now is that I would have a successful life as it pertains to my marriage and being a mom,” Ciara shared. “It’s cool to want to do all these creative things, but it’s no good to gain the world if you lose your soul.”

Here’s to hoping 2018 is her best one yet. Happy Birthday, Ciara!