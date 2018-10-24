Here Are The Best Gambling Picks For Week Nine Of College Football

It’s time for another slate of college football gambling picks.

We’re currently sitting at 22-17-1. We’ve got a considerable amount of breathing room heading into the weekend, but we can’t become content. We’re going 5-0 this weekend. Let’s dive right in.

1) Wisconsin (-7) vs. Northwestern:

The Badgers absolutely destroyed Illinois. It was out of control from pretty much the start. I fully expect Wisconsin to keep the momentum alive and take it to Northwestern.

2) Clemson (-17) vs. Florida State:

This game isn’t even going to be close. The Tigers are going to throw and run all over the Seminoles. I’m all in on Dabo Swinney and company here.

3) Georgia vs. Florida (+6.5):

Is Georgia about to get their second loss of the season? I can’t say for sure, but I expect this one to be closer than a touchdown. Take the Gators and the points.

4) Penn State (-6.5) vs. Iowa:

I like the Nittany Lions a lot here. They need to bounce back strong, and I think they will. Plus, I just have a strange feeling about Iowa. Take PSU here.

5) Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Mississippi State:

The Aggies might have been one of the most overlooked teams in America heading into the season. They’re not being overlooked now. Jimbo Fisher’s squad can play ball. I’m all in on the Aggies here.

Let me know who you’re taking in the comments!

