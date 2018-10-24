‘The Conners’ Without Roseanne Barr Drops 25 Percent From Series Debut

The ratings for the second episode of the “Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners,” without Roseanne Barr, dropped 25 percent in viewers from last week’s series debut.

The ABC network was up against Game 1 World Series coverage on Fox and scored a 1.7 rating among adults ages 18-49 with 7.9 million viewers, according to the Hollywood Reporter Wednesday. (RELATED: Roseanne Barr ‘Disgusted‘ By Stars Throwing Support To James Gunn After ‘Blacklisting’ Her)

Last night’s show not only dropped in viewership but was down 29 percent in the coveted age demographic from the series’ premiere numbers — which earned a 2.3 rating in the key demo and 10.56 million people watching.

In comparison, the new series dropped 35 percent in viewership from the “Roseanne” reboot debut earlier this year, which scored 18.2 million viewers.

Some insiders predicted that a lot of people tuned in last week to learn how Barr’s character would be killed off after she was fired. The popular reboot “Roseanne” was taken off the air over the 65-year-old comedian’s racist tweet about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Fox’s baseball coverage for the first night of the championship battle of the Boston Red Sox 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers led the night with 13.76 million viewers. The Major League Baseball showdown didn’t only hurt ABC’s “Conners” ratings, but across the board,` the networks’ primetime coverage struggled to meet the previous week’s numbers. NBC came in second place with CBS and ABC tied for third.