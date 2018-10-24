NFL QB Hits The Unemployment Line After Wild Arrest. Here’s What We Know

The Denver Broncos cut quarterback Chad Kelly Wednesday after he was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.

The #Broncos have released backup QB Chad Kelly following his arrest, source said. GM John Elway mulled this yesterday, decided today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2018

John Elway told the media:

This was a decision that we made as an organization. After reviewing all the information and in talking with Vance (Joseph) and Joe (Ellis), we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do. Even though Chad’s no longer part of our team, we’ve offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way.

(RELATED: NFL QB Arrested For Bizarre Reason. He Could Be In A Ton Of Trouble)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Kelly (@ckelly_6) on Sep 16, 2018 at 9:23am PDT

I hate to say I told you so, but I most certainly did say this was likely to happen. You can’t be getting arrested for allegedly trespassing in the early morning hours and expect to stick around for long. Especially, considering the fact he isn’t owed any more money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Kelly (@ckelly_6) on Aug 26, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

I’m sure somebody will pick him up. Now we’ll just have to wait to see who it is and if he straightens out at all. I’m not exactly holding my breath.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter