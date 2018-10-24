FBI Putting ‘Highest Priority’ On Bomb Investigation

The FBI released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the numerous potentially explosive devices addressed to the Obamas, Clintons, CNN, George Soros and Eric Holder over the past three days.

FBI Director Christopher Wray stated:

This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI. We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages.

According to their statement, all of the devices were mailed in manila envelops that had bubble wrap interior. They all had “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” as the return address. (RELATED: ‘Potential Explosive Devices’ Sent To Clintons, Obama; CNN’s New York Bureau Evacuated)

The package that was sent to CNN was addressed to former CIA director and current MSNBC guest John Brennan.

Earlier reports showed that the package addressed to Eric Holder didn’t make it to its final location and instead was sent back to Wasserman’s Florida office, which was evacuated after receiving it.

The FBI also said that it’s possible other similar packages were sent elsewhere and have yet to be identified.

This photo obtained by @ABC and confirmed by two law enforcement sources shows the device recovered from @CNN by the NYPD bomb squad. pic.twitter.com/HFzTMSoJXG — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) October 24, 2018

All of the packages were received on Wednesday except that sent to Soros, which was discovered Monday afternoon.

During an event on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump chimed in about the explosive devices being mailed to public figures.

“As we speak the packages are being inspected and a major federal investigation is underway,” he said, adding that “an investigation is being conducted to bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice. We will spare no expenses.” (RELATED: Trump Condemns ‘Political Violence Of Any Kind’)

