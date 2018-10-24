Gorka Takes On Leftist Mobs And Media

WATCH:

The increased intensity of political rhetoric in the U.S. has led to violence and injuries. James Hodgkinson, a left-wing Bernie Sanders supporter, opened fire on a crowd of Republican congressmen in June, nearly murdering Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise. Even after Scalise almost lost his life, the violence and rhetoric continued and does to this day.

Last month there were mobs protesting the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Despite the actions of those people, many in the media refused to label those groups as a “mob.” CNN’s Brooke Baldwin went as far as to fight a contributor on her show over his use of the word. (RELATED: CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Refuses To Call SCOTUS Protesters A ‘Mob’)

Check out the Daily Caller’s YouTube page here and some of our newest videos below!

The Kavanaugh Battle Isn’t Over

Democrats Lost The Supreme Court So They Want To Change The Rules

Follow Mike on Twitter.