Jennifer Garner Has A Secret New Boyfriend — And He’s Worth A Lot Of Money

Actress Jennifer Garner is moving on with a successful new businessman.

The 46-year-old actress, who is in the middle of a divorce from actor Ben Affleck, has apparently been quietly dating a businessman named John Miller for the past six months. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Spotted For The First Time Since Jennifer Garner Took Him To Rehab — With Playboy Model)

John Miller, 40, is the father of two daughters and CEO of CaliGroup, the owner of the successful robotics company Miso Robotics and about 50 burger restaurants called Caliburger.

Miller is also divorced, and is is reportedly pretty serious about Garner.

“They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” a source close to the couple says.

“Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” another source added.

In other relationship news, Ben Affleck recently split from his Playboy model girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, after he shipped off to rehab earlier this summer.

