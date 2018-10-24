Celebrate Katy Perry’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, October 25, is Katy Perry’s birthday.

The star singer, songwriter, actress, and political activist turns 34 years old today and has packed in a massive career during her time in the entertainment industry.

Real name Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, Katy Perry is originally from Santa Barbara, CA but traveled around the country helping her devoutly Christian parents set up churches as a kid. She started out singing in choirs and church groups and developed a passion for the industry by sneaking CDs from her friends.

Perry got her big break after she released her hit album, “One Of The Boys,” which featured the smash songs “I Kissed A Girl,” and “Hot N Cold.”

From there, Perry was launched into superstardom. She went on to release subsequent hits like “Waking Up In Vegas,” “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.,” “Last Friday Night,” “Roar,” “Part Of Me” and “Wide Awake.”

Forbes considers Perry to be one of the highest-earning women in music from 2011–2018 and is the most followed person on Twitter.