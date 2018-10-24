This Interview Of LeBron James Shows His Incredible Level Of Brilliance [VIDEO]

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James once again showed just how intelligent he is during a recent interview.

I was messing around on Twitter when I stumbled upon an interview King James gave after a recent loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He absolutely controlled the room, was able to recount just about everything important from the game, took responsibility and didn’t back down. (RELATED: LeBron James Signs With The Lakers)

There are plenty of athletes capable of running their mouths, but very few are capable of dominating an interview like he did in this one. Watch it below.

LeBron James loved what he saw from Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart. pic.twitter.com/XSWSiWMnvJ — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 23, 2018

I don’t care what you think of LeBron James’ politics or his actions off the court. The man is simply in another league when it comes to his sport and the way he handles the media.

Honestly, that could have been a video of a politician giving a stump speech just as much as it was an athlete after a game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 19, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

You’re truly kidding yourself at this point if you don’t respect the fact LeBron James is just a special kind of athlete.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter