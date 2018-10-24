Los Angeles Postal Facility Evacuated After Finding Second ‘Suspicious’ Package Addressed To Maxine Waters

A Los Angeles postal facility was evacuated Wednesday to investigate a second “suspicious” package addressed to California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

The package found in Los Angeles is similar to packages discovered Wednesday that were addressed to figures like former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives spokesperson Ginger Colbrun told CNN.

Members of ATF’s Los Angeles Field Division and @LAPDHQ are responding to a suspicious package similar to today’s investigations. The item was located by postal inspectors in South Central LA. pic.twitter.com/efvmgdEePL — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) October 25, 2018

Another package addressed to Waters caused Capitol Police to evacuate its offsite mail screening facility in Maryland Wednesday morning, reported Fox News.

“I have been informed by U.S. Capitol Police that my Washington, DC office was the target of a suspicious package that has been referred to the FBI,” Waters said in a statement after the first package was discovered, according to CNN. “I am appreciative of the law enforcement entities who intercepted the package and are investigating this matter. I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror.”

Waters came under fire for aggressive rhetoric about Trump officials in June. (RELATED: Unidentified ‘Device’ Sent To Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office Was A Letter And Flash Drive)

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere!” she said at a “Keep Families Together” rally on June 22.

High-profile figures including billionaire George Soros, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, ex-CIA Director John Brennan and Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz were also the intended recipients of suspicious packages this week.

