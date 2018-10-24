Megyn Kelly’s Show Is Ending

Megyn Kelly’s show on NBC will be coming to an end, but it remains unclear whether the conversations predated her recent blackface comments.

”Where do you think Megyn Kelly would be happier, as part of big breaking news or forced to cover light-hearted stories that traditionally work at 9 a.m.?” a person close to Kelly told Variety.

It’s also unclear when exactly her show will end.

While discussing what constitutes an appropriate Halloween costume on her show Tuesday, she lamented that dressing blackface used to be acceptable. She said, “That was okay, as long as you were dressing like a character.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says New Rules That Govern Halloween Are Confusing, Claims That Blackface Used To Be ‘Okay’)

Kelly later apologized to her colleagues in an internal email obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry. The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep. I’ve never been a ‘pc’ kind of person — but I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Has Now Apologized For Blackface, White Santa And Fat-Shaming)

The cast of the Netflix hit series “House of Cards” was scheduled to appear on Megyn Kelly’s show next week but canceled after Kelly’s blackface comments.

