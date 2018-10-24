Middle School Girls’ Alleged Plan To Stab Students And Drink Their Blood Foiled

Two Florida middle school girls who allegedly had plans to stab students and drink their blood was foiled Tuesday.

The two Bartow Middle School girls, 11 and 12 years old, were found hiding in a bathroom and had butcher knives and a pizza cutter on them, according to police, the Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday.

The girls planned to cut students’ throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink the blood, The Associated Press reported. Nobody was hurt. (RELATED: Georgia Middle School Student Allegedly Stabs Teacher With 8-Inch Butcher Knife)

A school resource officer found out about the plot around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and a student also informed a teacher of the girls. Police found text messages detailing the plot after the girls were arrested. The two girls were preying after little children, according to the Times.

One of the messages said they wanted “to leave body parts at the entrance” and then commit suicide, WFTV 9 reported. They also told police officers they worshipped Satan.

“If I had children in school I’d be half scared to death,” Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall said during a conference, the Times reported.

The middle school is in Bartow, about an hour away from Tampa, Florida.

Bartow Middle School could not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Bartow Police did not immediately respond to request for comment.

