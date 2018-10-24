UFC Star Paige VanZant Looks Like She’s Recovering Nicely From Her Injury [VIDEO]

Paige VanZant looks like she’s in prime shape, and recovered from a broken arm.

The flyweight UFC star is scheduled to fight Rachael Ostovich in January. It'll be the first time she'll have fought in a year after she broke her arm against Jessica-Rose Clark in a stunning defeat.

There have been plenty of complications along the way with her arm, and she's had to have multiple operations.

Well, her arm certainly looked fine in a video of her lifting weights. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Oct 22, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

The UFC is simply much better when VanZant is at the top of her game. It's that simple. It's extremely cut and dried. They need her to be dominating. That wasn't possible when her arm just wouldn't heal.

Now, I think it’s safe to say she looks ready to go!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Sep 19, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

The only thing left to do is go and get that win. Go, Paige, go!

