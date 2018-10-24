The Player Favored To Win The NFL MVP Might Surprise You
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the heavy favorite to win the NFL MVP.
The top favored players, according to Bovada, are as follows:
- Mahomes +270
- Brees/Gurley +500
- Goff +700
- Rodgers +1000
- Brady +1200
- Rivers +1600
- Ryan +2000
- Newton +2500
- Kamara +3000
It would be wild if Mahomes actually manages to pull this out. The dude is only 23 years old. His barely even old enough to drink a beer, and he might win the NFL MVP in his first year as a starter. (RELATED: Here’s A Home Video Of 8-Year-Old Patrick Mahomes Making One Of The Most Impressive Basketball Shots In History [WATCH])
Mahomes has been so much fun to watch with the Chiefs this season. Their offense is borderline erotic. Their ability to get up the field is unlike anything I’ve seen the past few years. The Texas Tech product has more weapons around him than a war zone does.
We still have a large chunk of the season left, but the dual-threat QB for the Chiefs has certainly been impressive so far. It’s just crazy to imagine such a young guy with such little experience taking home one of the biggest honors in sports.
I just guess that’s what football is all about.