Report: Pipe Bombs Sent To High-Profile Democrats And CNN Contained Powder, Glass Shards

The pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats and CNN contained an unnamed powder and glass shards, an unidentified law enforcement official said Wednesday.

The devices were formed from roughly 6-inch long PVC pipes held together with black tape, the official told The Associated Press Wednesday.

Each of the devices was hooked up to a small battery “similar to a watch battery,” according to the AP citing the official. The intended recipients of the explosives include:

Former President Barack Obama

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former Attorney General Eric Holder

Billionaire George Soros

CNN

Other political figures also had suspicious package scares, but it is unclear whether they received packages like the explosive ones being investigated. Packages addressed to Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters caused both a Maryland and a Los Angeles postal facility to evacuate Wednesday. (RELATED: Unidentified ‘Device’ Sent To Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office Was A Letter And Flash Drive)

An hour after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced on live television that a “device” mailed to his Manhattan office was “being handled,” police declared his office safe Wednesday because the package was only a letter and a USB flash drive.

“Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself,” President Donald Trump said at a rally in Wisconsin Wednesday evening. “No nation can succeed that tolerates violence or the threat of violence as a method of political intimidation, coercion or control. We all know that. Such conduct must be fiercely opposed and firmly prosecuted. We want all sides to come together in peace and harmony. We can do it.”

