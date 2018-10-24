Superstar Rapper Has Spent A Sickening Amount On Food Delivery

Post Malone has dropped enough money on delivery food from Postmates to buy a nice car.

TMZ reported the following:

The rapper is Postmates’ most dedicated customer … ordering nearly 3,000 items on more than 660 deliveries spanning 52 cities nationwide!!! … Post gets most of his deliveries on tour … spending more than $40,000 over the past year on quick eats from places like Chick-fil-A, Burger King, KFC, Panda Express, and Popeyes.

I love food. I probably love it more than you do, but I don’t even think I could drop $40,000 on Postmates. Hell, I don’t think I’ve ever even spent more than a few hundred dollars on the food app in my lifetime. (RELATED: Superstar Musician Targeted In Robbery. The Details Are Wild)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on Oct 15, 2018 at 9:29am PDT

How do you spend that much money on a food app? I assume he’s ordering for his whole entourage, but that’s still so much damn cash. You could put that toward the down payment on a nice house. Instead, Posty put it toward some delicious food. Different strokes for different folks, I suppose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on Sep 25, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

You all know where this is leading right? He’s about to score a massive endorsement deal. As they say, you gotta spend money to make money.

I think dropping $40,000 falls right in line with that mindset.

