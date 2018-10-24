39-Weeks Pregnant Woman Says She Saved Husband’s Life. He Wakes From A Coma To Witness Their Child’s Birth

A 39-weeks pregnant woman says she saved her husband’s life, and he still managed to wake up from a coma in time to watch his son’s birth.

Minnesota woman Ashley Goette said she woke up to sounds of her husband, Andrew Goette, struggling to breathe on Oct. 16. She dialed 911 and an emergency dispatcher helped her over the phone to perform CPR on her husband, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Shortly thereafter, the ambulance rushed Andrew to United Hospital in St. Paul, where medical experts placed him in a coma to try and stop any possible brain damage from occurring, Goette said. (RELATED: Air And Marine Operations Agent Saved Drowning Woman Who Jumped Off Cliff To Swim Back To Mexico)

Medical professionals can induce a coma in a patient who has suffered a severe trauma in an effort to protect the brain.

“Shutting down function can give the brain time to heal without the body performing radical triage by shutting off blood flow to damaged sections,” according to Scientific American.

Doctors at the Minnesota hospital told pregnant Ashley they didn’t know whether her husband would suffer brain damage, according to The AP.

Ashley, however, refused to have the baby until her husband woke. Andrew came out of his coma a few days letter “neurologically intact,” The AP reported.

Ashley’s sister FaceTimed Andrew while his wife was undergoing a C-section so he could watch his child being born. (RELATED: Parents Fight Doctors Removing Life Support, Baby Wakes From Coma)

The Goettes named their baby Lennon.