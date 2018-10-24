This Incredible Sidney Crosby Goal Is Pure Hockey Porn [VIDEO]

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby dropped one of the sexiest goals you’ll ever see Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Canadian-born hockey sensation danced his way through the defense in spectacular fashion before backhanding it over the goalie’s mitt.

Again, you might want to be sitting down when you see this goal. It’s that wild.

Check out Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby dancing around the Edmonton Oilers defence and putting home the overtime winner! Not quite ready to pass the torch yet! #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/ntgRJN7p9l — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 24, 2018

That’s almost too much sauce on a goal to handle.

That’s the type of goal where you can just skate right off the ice afterwards because nobody is going to do anything better. There’s smooth and then there’s Sidney Crosby smooth. That’s coming from a guy who doesn’t even like the guy. (RELATED: What These NHL Stars Did For Kenya’s Hockey Team Will Remind You Why It’s One Of The Greatest Sports On Earth [WATCH])

I think he’s a bit soft, but there’s no denying the guy has immense talent.

I challenge anybody to find me a sexier goal so far this season. Something tells me you just won’t be able to.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter