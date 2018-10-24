Stuart Varney Says Caravan Of Illegal Immigrants Is Playing Right Into Trump’s Hands

Fox Business host Stuart Varney said the caravan of illegal immigrants approaching the U.S. southern border is timed perfectly to play into President Donald Trump’s hands.

“I’m not going to make a prediction about whether they keep the House or lose the House,” Varney said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday. (RELATED: Stuart Varney Accuses Mainstream Media Of Ignoring Booming Economy To Spite GOP)

“I am going to say that there are two very potent issues working for President Trump. Number one, the economy and number two, this approaching caravan or caravans, plural, as it is. That is a very potent issue for the president, working very much in his favor. Especially when these caravans are due to arrive on election day. I mean — that’s a setup, isn’t it — for the president.”