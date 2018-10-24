Stuart Varney Says Caravan Of Illegal Immigrants Is Playing Right Into Trump’s Hands
“I’m not going to make a prediction about whether they keep the House or lose the House,” Varney said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday. (RELATED: Stuart Varney Accuses Mainstream Media Of Ignoring Booming Economy To Spite GOP)
“I am going to say that there are two very potent issues working for President Trump. Number one, the economy and number two, this approaching caravan or caravans, plural, as it is. That is a very potent issue for the president, working very much in his favor. Especially when these caravans are due to arrive on election day. I mean — that’s a setup, isn’t it — for the president.”
WATCH:
Varney said the midterms have become all about Trump and claimed the strong economy will serve him and the GOP well at the ballot box.
“The booming economy is clearly a huge advantage to President Trump. In fact, I think these midterms have become a referendum on President Trump. It’s all about him. And having a booming economy at your back is a huge plus,” Varney said.
“I’m going to have on my show this morning, Tom Bevan, pollster, Real Clear Politics. He’s going to say, this is not going to be a blue wave election. He goes on to say the GOP keeping control of the House is within the range of possibilities.”
