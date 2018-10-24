Is Urban Meyer Done At Ohio State? At Least One College Football Expert Thinks So

ESPN pundit Paul Finebaum thinks Urban Meyer is coaching his final season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Finebaum said the following during a recent appearance on ESPN:

I’m hearing a lot of whispers that this will be Urban Meyer’s final season in Columbus … Urban Meyer’s demeanor on the sidelines has been curious. He has complained several times of headaches. And, having covered Urban Meyer at the University of Florida, this looks like a rerun. This looks like deja vu. Urban Meyer walked away down there when the pressure got too much and I believe he’ll do the same thing at the end of the season here.

Urban Meyer is 77-9 in 7 years at Ohio State, yet @Finebaum thinks this year will be his last in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/XMLkNciZ0f — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) October 23, 2018

It’s funny that these rumors are getting fired up right after his first loss of the season, and I think there’s some serious credibility to them. In fact, one of the first things I was asked during a phone call yesterday was whether or not there was any substance to the idea Meyer would be leaving. I’ll tell you all the same thing I said on that call. I absolutely buy into the belief the legendary coach might be searching for an exit. (RELATED: Ohio Stat e Football Announces Major News. How Will It Impact Their Season?)

It wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see him leave. The entire Zach Smith alleged domestic violence situation was a disaster for everybody involved, including Meyer. I’m not making an excuse for him, or trying to downplay any poor decisions he may have made. However, we have to deal with the reality of the situation OSU and everybody finds themselves in.

Urban Meyer will be hired by another powerhouse school in a heartbeat if he cuts and runs from Ohio State. He’d be with a new team before you could snap your fingers. I guarantee it.

Guys with that much power and influence love complete control of the situation. After his three game suspension, I think it’s fair to say he feels he no longer has complete control. That’s a grand way to find yourself looking for a new coach.

I can’t tell you what will happen for sure, but I won’t be the least bit surprised if he’s coaching his final games with the Buckeyes.

