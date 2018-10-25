Is It Time For Me To Start Living On A Boat And Become A Man Of The Ocean?

I’m starting to think it’s about time I embrace the boating lifestyle I’ve seriously been lacking.

In any man’s life, there’s a moment where you look in the mirror and try to decide where you want to go. I’ve now decided that I want to buy myself a nice boat, and start boating all over the place as I dominate the internet. (RELATED: Is Pirate Hunting The Next Great Untapped Market?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USAboatlife (@usaboatlife) on Oct 14, 2018 at 10:46am PDT

There are so many great boating options out there. Here are a few of them that you could easily take all over the place. Now, they’re a shade out of my price range (sad, but true). However, we’ve got to start somewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YACHT CAM (@yachtcam) on Sep 26, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT

If I’ve learned anything from people who own boats, it’s that the options on the ocean are absolutely limitless. As they say in “It’s Always Sunny,” no laws on the open ocean! For a renegade fringe class guy like myself, that is very appealing.

One moment, I could be typing away on the internet and the next I could be sunbathing in the Atlantic Ocean. Plus, we all know what boating means when it comes to getting a woman. They go hand-in-hand. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YACHT CAM (@yachtcam) on Aug 14, 2018 at 4:01am PDT

The first thing I have to do is compile the necessary funds. I’m thinking as a fringe class guy enough money to buy anything that floats should work. The next thing to accomplish is getting it a sexy name. I don’t have a suggestion yet, but I’m open to ideas. Feel free to suggest some.

Finally, we fire up the engines and set sail. There are no limits, no rules and no guarantee I won’t accidentally put the thing at the bottom of the ocean.

Let’s get this done, ladies and gentlemen. I’m about to embark on a whole new lifestyle, and it’s going to be a wild one.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter