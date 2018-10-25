LSU Football Coach Pours The Praise On Nick Saban. Will Fans Agree With What He Said?

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron showered Nick Saban with praise during a recent teleconference.

Orgeron told the media the following, according to The Advocate:

Alabama’s always been the benchmark.Coach Saban’s done a fantastic job. He’s going to go down as the greatest college football coach in the history of the game. So give him the credit, what they’ve done at Alabama. And we’ve got to beat them to get where we want to go. That’s the fact.

I love this move from Coach O. Classic 4D chess he’s playing right here. He’s building up his opponent to the highest degree possible. Then, when he defeats Alabama, the win is that much more impressive. Beating Alabama by itself right now is impressive. It seems a hell of a lot cooler, however, when you beat the greatest coach in the history of the game.

Is Saban the greatest coach in the history of college football? There’s absolutely an argument to be made there, and I think most people would probably agree with that assessment. But let’s not get it twisted here with what the raging Cajun is doing. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

He’s tempering the expectations of fans and setting the stage for a major show if LSU pulls off the massive upset.

I know Coach O. had plenty of haters and critics coming into this season. Anybody who says otherwise is simply lying to you. I think he’s done more than enough, however, to silence them all. The man’s team is 7–1 and rolling.

Now we wait for the game of the year next weekend in the SEC.

