The Latest ‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Is Primed To Put Up Monster Box Office Numbers

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is prepped to make an insane amount of money.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it could make up to $75 million when it’s released November 16. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Trailer For The Highly-Anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ Prequel [VIDEO])

My friends, that is a lot of cash for any movie these days. Hitting that number is pretty much enough to guarantee there will be another one headed our way.

In all honesty, I didn’t love the first “Fantastic Beasts.” I thought it was a massive letdown. A huge letdown. It wasn’t dark like the last several “Harry Potter” films. The best part about the original series was that it didn’t feel childish at all after the first two movies. It got dark quick, and that was when it got really good.

I’m hoping Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald goes darker than the first prequel. Otherwise, I might have to officially give up on these, no matter how much money they make.

