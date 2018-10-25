Gerard Butler Opens Up About His Upcoming Military Film. Here’s What He Said

Gerard Butler had to wait seven years to bring audiences his highly-anticipated military movie “Hunter Killer.”

The plot of the submarine film, according to IMDB, is “an untested American submarine captain teams with U.S. Navy Seals to rescue the Russian president, who has been kidnapped by a rogue general.”

It sounds like the dream of teenage boys everywhere. However, this film has apparently been cooking for years. (RELATED: The Upcoming War Movie Everybody Is Talking About Looks Incredible)

Butler told Page Six:

It was 2011 when I read the script, but it took me eight years to bring this together. That’s because the Cold War at the time was over. No friction then with Russia. A chilling tense nuclear catastrophe, secret Russian coup, Navy SEALs braving enemy waters to stop WWIII, didn’t feel right then. It felt like from another era. Now, you bring it into today, and it feels right.

I’m not sure exactly what Butler is talking about when it comes to “no friction” with Russia back in the day. They annexed Crimea several years ago, and have been in Syria for nearly as long.

Despite that, this movie looks awesome, and I hope the fact it’s taken seven years to get made means that it’s going to be even better.

I can’t wait to watch this movie, and you can bet I’ll be doing that as soon as I can. Check back soon for a review.

