Acting ICE Director And Sec. Nielsen Condemn Calls For ICE To Be Abolished

Acting ICE Director Ronald Vitiello and Secretary Kristjen Nielsen responded to the numerous calls from Democratic lawmakers to abolish ICE during their appearance on Fox News’ “The Story With Martha MacCallum” Thursday night.

Their interview took place at the U.S.-Mexico border, where MacCallum hosted her show for the day. They also discussed the migrant caravan that’s headed toward the United States. (RELATED: Bangladeshis Joined Migrant Caravan In Guatemala, Univision Correspondent Reports)

WATCH:

McCallum asked, “Ron … some candidates on the campaign trail [are] saying they wanted to banish ICE. They think you guys are brutal — that you’re insensitive to the needs of these families. What do you say about that?” MacCallum asked.

Vitiello responded with:

I say they don’t understand there are 20,000 public servants out there that are getting up each and every day to try to protect this country and that’s what we do at ICE. We investigate transnational criminal organizations, we take down the money [and] the dark web investigations. That’s what the folks at ICE do. It’s a necessary element of what the Department brings to the overall safety and security of the country.

Nielsen then added, “Child exploitation, cyber crimes — that’s what they fight. Protecting our communities — that’s what they fight. Helping state organizations with investigations — that’s what ICE Does. It’s completely irresponsible and dangerous for anyone to suggest anything differently about ICE.”

Many Democratic lawmakers such as Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called for ICE to be abolished in recent months.

