Jennifer Garner’s New Boyfriend Is Accused Of Having ‘Anger Issues.’ Here’s What His Ex Says

It only took a day in the news cycle for Jennifer Garner’s new relationship to be tarnished with rumors and allegations of bad behavior.

We reported yesterday that Jennifer Garner has been secretly dating 40-year-old CEO John Miller for the past six months. He owns dozens of burger restaurants and is the CEO of CaliGroup. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Has A Secret New Boyfriend — And He’s Worth A Lot Of Money)

Jennifer Garner has a new boyfriend! Ben Affleck’s ex ‘has been dating businessman John Miller’ https://t.co/TnIxkNf3T6 https://t.co/HxWFe6l0KF pic.twitter.com/HixPgoWEfK — Breaking News (@FreebieNinja1) October 24, 2018

Miller, who is a divorced father of two, was just outed for allegedly having some skeletons in his closet.

Miller and his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell, separated in 2014 after nine years of marriage. They share joint custody of their two daughters and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

“John’s words and actions led me to believe that his insistence on having our children half the time was primarily to avoid having to pay child support and not because he intended to take care of our children himself, something he rarely did,” Campbell said in a declaration during their divorce.

“Because I wanted to avoid his anger and minimize the impact of the pending divorce on our children, I chose to ‘keep the peace’ by reluctantly agreeing to equally shared physical custody,” the statement continues. “John’s imposition of unilateral rules that seriously interfere with and undermine my ability to care for our children.”

Campbell also claimed Miller exerted “control over” her, meaning “resolving conflicts in a fair and amicable way has been challenging at best.”

She concluded the statement by saying, “I believe he feels satisfaction from controlling me and making me pay the price for ending the marriage. To avoid scenes, minimize the stress on the children, and protect their happy home environment, I usually opt to go along rather than risk John’s anger.”

Miller has not commented on the report thus far.

For what it’s worth, he did make a counter-declaration while filing for custody in 2017 saying, “I do not believe it is in the children’s best interest to be away from me for such a long period of time.”

