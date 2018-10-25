FLASHBACK: Liberal Darlings Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel And Sarah Silverman All Wore Blackface

Megyn Kelly lost her job at NBC within 48 hours of saying it was considered okay when she was a child for white people to put on “blackface” as long as they “were dressing up as a character.” Three popular anti-Trump comedians did much more than simply talk about it — and they are all still employed.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman actually dressed in “blackface” themselves at some point during their career.

Kimmel, while the host of Comedy Central’s “The Man Show,” dressed up more than once in blackface makeup, a bald cap and a body suit to portray former Utah Jazz basketball star Karl Malone as an inarticulate, dim-witted person who had difficulty pronouncing words correctly.

While Jimmy Fallon was hosting the Golden Globes in 2017 his Chris Rock impression reminded the producers of the below video of one he did while at Saturday Night Live in 2000 – in blackface.

In 2007, comedian Sarah Silverman donned “the most racist blackface” in a comedy sketch on “The Sarah Silverman Program,” a move she later said she regrets.

Kelly was fired for the following statement made Tuesday:

“What is racist?” said Kelly. “You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Like back when I was a kid it was okay if you were dressing up as a character.” (RELATED: MEGYN KELLY REPORTEDLY OUT AT NBC AFTER ‘BLACKFACE’ COMMENTS)

