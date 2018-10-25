Only One College Running Back Has At Least 100 Yards Every Game. SEC Fans Won’t Like Who It Is

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor is the only guy in all of college football to rush for at least 100 yards every game this season.

Do you hear that noise off in the distance? That’s the sound of SEC fans crying about how the only running back with this accomplishment is wearing red, playing in the Big Ten and suits up for Wisconsin.

How bad does it hurt? Tell me, how bad does it hurt?

Do I like coming in here and pointing out these facts? Not really, but it simply has to be done. Somebody has to carry the torch of truth and freedom. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

All we hear about is just how amazing the SEC is and how they have the best players. If that’s true, then why don’t they have a running back putting up these numbers? Seems like more than a fair question.

I can’t wait to see the spin zone we’re about to get hit with. It’s going to be absolutely epic. We’re going to hear about schedules, defense and a whole load of other stuff.

Go ahead and save your time. I don’t need to or want to hear it. Taylor is the man. #FactsOnly

