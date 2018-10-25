Sen. Kennedy: Avenatti ‘Has A Casual Relationship With The Truth’

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy called out Michael Avenatti and Julie Swetnick for her reportedly false affidavit alleging Justice Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct on Tucker Carlson’s show Thursday night.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley referred Swetnick and Avenatti, her lawyer, to the Department of Justice for investigation. (RELATED: Judiciary Chairman Refers Avenatti And His Client To DOJ Over Kavanaugh Claims)

Grassley alleges that Avenatti and Swetnick engaged in a “potential conspiracy to provide materially false statements to Congress and obstruct a congressional committee investigation.”

WATCH:

“They are very serious allegations. The committee is alleging that Mr. Avenatti and Ms. Swetnick violated Title XVIII of the United States code, basically conspiracy, making a false statement, obstruction of a Senate committee,” Kennedy stated.

“Basically, the basis of the allegation is that Ms. Swetnick and Mr. Avenatti said that Ms. Swetnick had personal knowledge that Judge Kavanaugh spiked punch with drugs and alcohol,” Kennedy continued “that Judge Kavanaugh — now Justice Kavanaugh — fondled women, and that Justice Kavanaugh raped women.”

“Then, when she gave interviews to the news media, she recanted most of that testimony. The Judiciary Committee interviewed 10 witnesses trying to corroborate Ms. Swetnick’s allegations. None of them could, quite the contrary,” the senator continued. “He clearly has a casual relationship with the truth. And it appears to me that he will do the right thing, but only when constantly supervised and cornered like a rat.”

“And this is serious because we want people who are victims of sexual violence to come forward. But if someone comes forward and it lies about, that undermines the legitimacy of the allegations that are valid,” Kennedy added. “I think even if you ask the Democrats, when Mr. Avenatti entered the picture, it was clear we were getting into the foothills of the preposterous.”

