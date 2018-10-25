Kylie Jenner Reveals How Much She Weighed During Pregnancy [PHOTOS]

Kylie Jenner revealed that she gained a significant amount of weight during her pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott this year.

The reality star and makeup mogul said in the most recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” that she was insecure about her weight gain when she was pregnant with now eight-month-old Stormi. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Underwent A Major Transformation. See The Before And After Photos)

Kylie, 22, told her family on Sunday’s episode that she weighed 158 lbs at her heaviest during pregnancy.

Despite her family telling her that she looked “insane,” and “amazing,” she said she was still insecure about the number on the scale.

“I weigh 198 right now, so if you f***** want to play this game,” her sister, Khloe, who was also pregnant at the time, responded.

“Doing like my first few fittings and getting back into it is kind of hard and discouraging,” Kylie said.

But it looks like the star is working hard to get her body back now.

