Liam Neeson’s New Movie Looks Sick. Check Out The Awesome Trailer

Liam Neeson’s new movie “Cold Pursuit” looks outstanding.

The plot of the trailer, according to the YouTube description, is, “A snowplow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Based on the 2014 Norwegian film ‘In Order of Disappearance’.”

I just stumbled across the trailer, and it is absolutely awesome. The film appears to have the perfect blend of action, suspense and humor. That’s all you can really ask for these days. (RELATED: Watch Liam Neeson In The Final Trailer For ‘The Commuter’)

What’s not to love about how this movie looks? It looks outstanding on every single level.

Revenge stories have the easiest formulas in the history of film. Setup the main character who is lovable and sympathetic, have somebody close to him die and then let the bloodbath begin. That’s how easy it really is.

“Cold Pursuit” hits theaters February 8.

