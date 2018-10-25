Michael Moore Suggests It’s Time for Democrats to Rev Up the Rhetoric

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore, appearing on “All in with Chris Hayes” on MSNBC Wednesday, doesn’t think it’s time to tamp down the rhetoric. Instead, he urged his side to “rev it up.”

In a discussion about numerous suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats over the past couple of days, Hayes asked, “You hear people talking about people need to tamp down the rhetoric on both sides, you hear that a lot, and unity. We need more unity. What do you think about that?”

Moore sarcastically laughed saying, “Well no, first of all, our side needs to rev it up, and we need to fight for these things that we feel strongly about.” Even Hayes seemed shocked by Moore’s statement and went into damage control interrupting Moore saying, “Nonviolently just to be clear?” “Of course we are nonviolent people. Nonviolent Democracy-based cures is what we stand for,” Moore replied.

While Moore was making his nonviolent statement, Hayes continued to try and help Moore walk back his comments, speaking over the filmmaker, saying “yes” eight times in about six seconds.

Moore went on to add, “Our problem has been we are always too kind of wishy-washy sometimes, or let’s compromise, let’s reach out, let’s extend the olive branch. And you know the other side, like as Steve Bannon has said, we go for the head wound. See we are not head wound people, but what he says about us is that we like to have pillow fights, and pillow fights are not going to get us what we need to get.”

Moore made the comments on a day that most politicians and members of the media on both sides were speaking of unity and toning down the rhetoric.