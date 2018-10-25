Michigan State Gets Hit With Fine For Pregame Antics. Here’s How Much They’ll Pay

David Hookstead | Reporter

Michigan State will have to open up their wallet for their pregame actions against rival Michigan.

Football players for the Spartans locked arms and walked across the field as Wolverines star Devin Bush was ripping up the MSU logo with his cleats.

Well, that decision has cost the school $10,000 in a fine from the Big Ten.

You know what? If you’re going to get fined, you might as well go all out. Forget just locking arms and walking across the field. If money is already on the table, you might as well start a riot. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

Now, don’t confuse what I’m saying here. I’m not advocating for a riot. I’m not encouraging a riot. I’m simply saying, if you have to pay for it anyways, you might as well get the most bang for your buck.

Plus, Jim Harbaugh is the worst. Anything to make his life a little harder is fine by me.

I was really hoping the Spartans would pull off the upset, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Not only that, they ended up having to pay for it. When it rains, it pours.

