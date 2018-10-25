MSNBC Commentator: Bomb Scare May ‘Exceed The Scope’ Of Lincoln’s Assassination

Jon Meacham, a presidential historian, said Thursday on MSNBC that the current bomb scare could “exceed the scope” of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

The Clintons, former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, left-wing billionaire George Soros, and other high-profile figures have been targeted this week by pipe bombs. None of the bombs have exploded thus far and none of the targets have been injured. (RELATED: Report: Joe Biden Becomes Ninth Bomb Target)

“It’s, I think, the most widespread attempt on the lives of high American officials since, and it actually may in fact exceed the scope, since the assassination plot against Abraham Lincoln in 1865,” Meacham said during an interview.

“The potential for disaster was enormous,” Meacham added, calling the attacks “unsurprising” given the amount of strife in the current political era.

President Donald Trump denounced the bomb scares on Wednesday, stating at a press conference, “I want to say at these times we have to unify and send one very clear and strong message that acts of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

