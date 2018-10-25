Star NFL Quarterback ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ That He’s A Scapegoat For Team’s Problems

Rising star quarterback Blake Bortles has suffered a few major setbacks this season with the Jaguars, and he knows it.

The starting QB, drafted third overall in the 2014 NFL draft, has led the Jags to a 3-4 record this season. Kind of a shock to the system, seeing as Bortles led the team to the AFC championships last year with a remarkable 10-6 record. (RELATED: Eagles Star Makes Savage Comment About Colin Kaepernick. Jaguars Fans Won’t Be Happy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Bortles Foundation (@blakebortlesfoundation) on Sep 17, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

Bortles has largely been blamed for the Jaguars less-than-hot start this year. He said as much last week.

“I’m totally at peace with that,” Bortles said, via Michael Silver of NFL.com. “I totally understand that I’m like the scapegoat for this team. When we play good, ‘The defense played well, the running back did good, the receivers made great plays.’ And when we play bad, ‘Blake Bortles is the worst quarterback on the face of the planet.’ And I get it. Obviously, that’s not what I would have chosen for myself. And I’m sure it’ll never stop. But I couldn’t care less. I just want to win football games with this team.”

Bortles is no stranger to criticism. He deleted his social media accounts in 2016 and has done his best to stay honest about his place in the NFL.

“There’s been plenty of crap talked in Jacksonville,” he added. “But everywhere I’ve been out in public, people have always been extremely nice — to my face, at least. Which is good: If you hate me, at least hate me when I’m not around. That’s nice.”

