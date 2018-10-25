Here Are The Odds For Whether Meyer Will Coach Ohio State Next Season

Oddsmakers feel there is a very real chance Urban Meyer won’t be coaching Ohio State next season.

The odds of the man coaching the Buckeyes next season, according to OddsShark, are as follows:

Meyer +125

Campbell +175

Brohm/Day/Stoops +1000

Fitzgerald +1200

Gundy/Kelly +1600

Kiffin/Babers +1800

Herman/Vrabel +2000

Harbaugh +4000

Belichick +5000

So, Meyer is still at the top of the list, but he’s +125. That means that there is some actual thought he’ll be gone. Again, he’s still the favorite, but he’s very far from a lock. (RELATED: Ohio Stat e Football Announces Major News. How Will It Impact Their Season?)

What an absolutely wild time we’re living in right now. If you asked me a year ago if Meyer would ever leave the Buckeyes in the near future, I would say hell no. Ohio State was always supposed to be his dream job. Now, after the past few months, there is a very real chance his career at OSU is about to be as dead as disco.

The main question is where will he go. Obviously, nobody knows that answer until he would officially pull the trigger on leaving, which probably won’t happen for at least a couple more months if it does.

Having said that, I would say USC is the most likely option. He could go become the king of Los Angeles, and that’s a hard opportunity to pass up.

Get locked in because the next few months are fixing to be wild.

