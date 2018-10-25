Feds Bust Oregon Drug Trafficking Ring With Ties To Mexican Cartel

Nearly two dozen residents of Oregon and Washington have been charged for allegedly partnering with a Mexican drug cartel to distribute methamphetamine and other drugs throughout the Pacific Northwest, federal officials announced Thursday.

A nine-count federal indictment alleges that 22 members of an Oregon trafficking ring distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine for a a cartel based in Michoacan, one of Mexico’s most prolific drug-producing states.

The cartel allegedly funneled the drugs to ringleader Victor Alvarez Farfan, 43, of Oregon City, who distributed them to associates to sell in the Oregon cities of Hillsboro, Gresham, Portland and Hood River, as well as Tacoma, Washington, according to the Department of Justice.

Farfan was charged with conspiracy, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and conspiracy to commit the laundering of monetary instruments. Other defendants were indicted on conspiracy and distribution charges. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrants Arrested In Oregon County’s Biggest-Ever Meth Bust)

“Meth, heroin and cocaine combine to form a deadly cocktail that fuels a cycle of violence and addiction in our community,” Renn Cannon, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon, said in a statement. “The FBI and our partners are targeting the power players in these drug trafficking organizations as we work to reduce the flow of guns, drugs and dirty money into Oregon.”

Early Thursday, federal agents and local police arrested 17 of the suspects in a multi-jurisdiction sweep. The identities of the five remaining defendants remain under seal pending their arrest, according to prosecutors.

The named defendants are:

Victor Alvarez Farfan, 43, of Oregon City, Oregon

John Armas, 41, of Hillsboro, Oregon

Silverio Rubio Valdovinos, 35, of Gresham, Oregon

Eduardo Alvarez Farfan, 24, of Gresham

Roberto Carlos Farfan Alvarez, 23, of Oregon City

Genaro Fernandez Gonzalez, 26, of Salem, Oregon

Randy Eugene Roberts, 51, of Hillsboro

Kathleen Joan Roberts, 53, of Hillsboro

Socorro Elena Gutierrez, 38, of Hillsboro

Taylor Michael McKemie, 55, of Hillsboro

Keith Frederick Teufel, 59, of Hillsboro

Randall Deal Mauel, 47, of Chehalis, Washington

Rene Diaz Gutierrez, 36, of Vancouver, Washington

Catherine Arlene Cunningham, 51, of Hood River, Oregon

Kirstie Alexandria Mirelez, 27, of Portland

Jessica Marie Stinnett, 39, of Astoria, Oregon

Athena Marie Johnson, 48, of Hillsboro

It was unclear if any of the defendants named in the indictment are Mexican nationals or are suspected of immigration violations. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

The crystal meth trade in Oregon is dominated by Mexican drug trafficking organizations, which use the Interstate 5 drug corridor to distribute the drug up an down the Pacific coast. At least 90 percent of all crystal meth consumed nationwide is produced in Mexico, according to the DEA.

Follow Will on Twitter

Send tips to will@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.