Planned Parenthood, NARAL Continues To Support Julie Swetnick

Planned Parenthood and NARAL tweeted their support for Julie Swetnick on Thursday afternoon. Swetnick was the third woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct prior to his confirmation — and both she and her lawyer have been referred to the DOJ for an investigation into her claims.

We still believe Julie Swetnick. #BelieveSurvivors — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 25, 2018

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley referred Swetnick, and her lawyer Michael Avenatti, to the Department of Justice for investigation. (RELATED: Judiciary Chairman Refers Avenatti And His Client To DOJ Over Kavanaugh Claims)

Grassley alleged that Avenatti and Swetnick engaged in a “potential conspiracy to provide materially false statements to Congress and obstruct a congressional committee investigation.”

Swetnick accused Kavanaugh of drugging women and participating in gang rape. She said she went to ten parties where these gang-rapes allegedly occurred, and she said she was one of the victims — although she could not say whether Kavanaugh was involved when she was allegedly assaulted.

“I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang-raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys. I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room,” Swetnick’s affidavit said.

Despite that claim, she eventually walked it back in an interview with NBC’s Kate Snow. (RELATED: Julie Swetnick: ‘I Cannot Specifically Say That [Kavanaugh] Was One Of The Ones Who Assaulted Me’)

This is not the first time Planned Parenthood condemned people’s behavior in regards to the Kavanaugh hearings.

They tweeted, “This isn’t just another vote. @SenatorCollins has made it clear that she can no longer call herself a women’s rights champion. She has sided with those who disbelieved, disrespected, and even mocked survivors,” after she announced her intention to vote in favor of Kavanaugh.

