Democrats And Journalists Exploit Mail Bombs To Attack Republicans

Today’s show is all about double standards and the reaction to the terrorist bomb threats mailed to Democrats Wednesday.

Without knowing any facts, Democrats immediately started to exploit the attempted attacks for political gain in the upcoming midterms. The ladies on “The View” lamented that Fox News hadn’t gotten a bomb and accused President Donald Trump of remaining silent on the attacks. They were immediately and hilariously corrected on air, then pretended they’d never condemned him.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer released a joint statement dismissing the president’s call for unity in the face of the bombs, opting instead to attack him. Pelosi sang a very different tune last year when a liberal activist tried to assassinate as many Republicans as possible on a baseball field, bristling at the idea that liberal rhetoric inspired him (which it did). We have all the audio and dissect every piece of it.

The Democratic nominee for governor of Florida was caught lying about his acceptance of gifts from an undercover FBI agent and tried to deflect his actions by playing Democrats’ go-to when cornered — the victim card, more specifically the race card. We expose the truth.

