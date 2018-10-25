The Way Johnny Manziel’s Teammates Feel About Him Might Surprise You

Johnny Manziel apparently isn’t very well-liked by many of the members of the Montreal Alouettes.

According to TVA Sports reporter Charles-Antoine Sinotte, the Texas A&M Heisman winner is “hated” by his teammates, and they don’t want him on the team next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jul 29, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

Welp, that’s not exactly a great sign. It’s never a good thing when the media is reporting how a player his hated by his teammates. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Continues To Impress In His Return To Pro Football. Check Out The Highlights)

However, it’s always true in sports nobody is really liked when a team isn’t winning. Montreal is the worst team in the CFL, they don’t win and I have no doubt tensions are flying high. That’s just the way sports work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Football League (@cfl) on Sep 24, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT

However, Manziel has to be focused on just playing the best football he can. He can’t waste time focusing on pointless reports in the media. He just can’t. That’s poison to the mind.

Johnny Football just needs to go out there and ball. It’s that simple. Block out the noise and score touchdowns. That’s the Manziel way.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter