Save Nearly $600 On Ingersoll Rand Tools Today

When I first saw this deal on Amazon, I was not all that impressed. “Save 25% on select Ingersoll Rand products.” Twenty-five percent is a nice discount, but nothing earth shattering. Well, the marketing team really did this deal injustice. It does include “select” Ingersoll Rand products (10 of them in fact), but some are WAY more than 25 percent off. I’m thinking in particular of the reciprocating saw and this pneumatic impact wrench. Both are 65 percent off! For the impact wrench, which normally costs $900+, that is savings of nearly $600! Talk about selling yourself short…

See the entire deal here. I’ve listed some of the best deals below:

Ingersoll Rand 429 Heavy Duty Air Reciprocating Saw on sale for $54.74

Ingersoll Rand 285B-6 Heavy Duty Pneumatic Impact Wrench with 6-Inch Extended Anvil, 1 Inch on sale for $318.75

Ingersoll Rand 317A Heavy Duty 5-Inch High Speed Pnuematic Sander on sale for $49.72

Ingersoll Rand 125 Standard Duty Needle Scaler on sale for $95.20

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.